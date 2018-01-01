Choose from ready to use [μ] interactions and add a ‘click’ interaction just using data-micron
An element's interaction can easily bind with another element's ‘click’ with data-micron-bind="true"
Interaction behaviours like effect, speed and ease can be controlled using data-attributes
Easily add an interaction to the DOM element with data attributes. You can add the click interaction to every element whether it's Button, SVG or a Paper.
Add Interaction to the element with data-micron="interaction"
Control Interaction's duration with data-micron-duration="number"
Control Interaction's timing-function with data-micron-timing="type"
Easily bind an interaction defined on DOM element to a different DOM element with just two data attributes.
Add data-micron-bind="true" & data-micron-id="name" to the triggering element, and interaction will be applied to the element which reference to the defined id attribute.
Call micron chained methods to apply interactions to any DOM Element, right in your custom block of JavaScript Code.
micron.getEle("").interaction("").duration("").timing("");
